takes home seven awards for arts, culture, columns
The Capital City Weekly did well at this year's Alaska Press Club Awards, with its staff and columnists winning seven awards in total two first places, three second place awards, and two third places. Geoff Kirsch, who reviews Perseverance Theatre plays for the Capital City Weekly, won first place for "When equality loses its self-evidence," a review of "We Hold These Truths."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital City Weekly.
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck driver
|Sun
|High Stepper
|1
|Male and female teacup yorkie for free (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|sterling
|8
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis...
|Jan '17
|willy
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|1
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC