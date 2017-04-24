Suspected arson fire destroys community playground in Juneau
A playground funded and built by the community in Juneau was destroyed in what is believed to be an arson fire Monday evening, according to an assistant fire chief. Capital City Fire Rescue assistant chief Ed Quinto said the initial call about the blaze came in around 5:45 p.m. The caller said they spotted smoked at the Twin Lakes playground, officially referred to as Project Playground at Twin Lakes.
