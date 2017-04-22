Senate's claim that schools can absorb 5 percent cut doesn't cut it
When I met with many of you in Juneau, there seemed to be a general perception among you that a 5 percent cut would not make much difference to public education. The buzz was that "the cuts can easily be absorbed by cutting administration."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck driver
|2 hr
|High Stepper
|1
|Male and female teacup yorkie for free (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|sterling
|8
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis...
|Jan '17
|willy
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|1
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC