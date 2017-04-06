Related:Now playing at the Juneau folk festival: The Alaska House speaker

Related:Now playing at the Juneau fol...

Tuesday was a tough day for the Alaska House majority coalition, which abruptly shut down a key committee hearing when debate over its deficit reduction plan went off the rails. But the gridlock in the Capitol meant that lawmakers had the evening free - which House members from both parties used to walk down the hill for a performance at the Juneau folk festival by one of their own, Democrat Bryce Edgmon.

