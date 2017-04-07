Related:New Alaska House oil-tax bill emerges, but faces an uphill climb in Senate

Related:New Alaska House oil-tax bill...

With its income-tax proposal stalled, the Alaska House majority is now moving its oil-tax bill instead, unveiling a new version of the legislation Friday that limits cash subsidies for companies and makes substantial changes to tax rates and credits. Amendments to House Bill 111 are due Saturday morning, Homer Republican Rep. Paul Seaton, co-chair of the House Finance Committee, announced at a Friday afternoon hearing.

