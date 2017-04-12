Project GRAD continues student support

Project GRAD continues student support

Since 2003, Project GRAD has worked to impact a generational change by working with the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District, finding a variety of successes in a selection of the district's rural schools. "Our mission is to really help underserved students in our rural K-12 schools," said Project GRAD Executive Director Jane Beck.

