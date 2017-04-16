No injuries in Seward Street fire, though several businesses affected
A downtown fire on Saturday night shut down part of Seward Street and smoked out a building that houses multiple stores. Water and foam ran down the street and pooled at the feet of onlookers who watched firefighters search for the fire's source.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Comments
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Male and female teacup yorkie for free (Dec '12)
|Mar 19
|sterling
|8
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis...
|Jan '17
|willy
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|1
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC