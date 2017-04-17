Looking Back - April 17, 2017
April 17, 2007 - Blacksburg, Va. - A gunman massacred 32 people at Virginia Tech in the deadliest shooting rampage in modern U.S. history Monday, cutting down his victims in two attack two hours apart before the university could grasp what was happening and warn students.
