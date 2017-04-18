Juneau writer pens first mystery novel of series
Many know Juneau writer Peggy Barnhill for her "Gimme a Smile" column with the Juneau Empire. Soon, however, she'll be known by her pen name Greta McKennan as she releases the first of her "A Stitch in Time" mystery series, "Uniformly Dead," through Kensington Publishing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital City Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Male and female teacup yorkie for free (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|sterling
|8
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis...
|Jan '17
|willy
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|1
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC