Juneau police seek beach party stabbi...

Juneau police seek beach party stabbing suspect, say he's 'extremely dangerous'

57 min ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Juneau police are looking for Joshua Levi Brown, 37, in connection with a stabbing at a beach party on April 22, 2016 in Juneau. Juneau police are looking for a man suspected in a stabbing at a beach party there Saturday night, warning the public he is "extremely dangerous" and should not be confronted.

