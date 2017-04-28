Juneau police seek beach party stabbing suspect, say he's 'extremely dangerous'
Juneau police are looking for Joshua Levi Brown, 37, in connection with a stabbing at a beach party on April 22, 2016 in Juneau. Juneau police are looking for a man suspected in a stabbing at a beach party there Saturday night, warning the public he is "extremely dangerous" and should not be confronted.
