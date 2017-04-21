Juneau police arrest two different people wanted on warrants

The police department sent out a news release about 10:30 a.m. requesting information on the whereabouts of Juneau resident Christopher Wesley Davison, 33. Davison was wanted on a $2,500 warrant for failure to appear on a charge of rioting and criminal mischief. At about 11:30 a.m., JPD sent an amended release saying Davison had been arrested and taken into custody .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.