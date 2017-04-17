Juneau High School and College Studen...

Juneau High School and College Students Celebrate Completion of a House

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KIMO

Students from the University of Alaska Southeast and the Juneau-Douglas High School are having an open house to celebrate the completion of Lena Loop House 2 at 16200 Lena Loop Road. The open house will be on April 21 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. The House Build Project is a four-way partnership with the city of Juneau, the Juneau School District, the Juneau Housing Trust, and UAS to build affordable housing while training students in residential construction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Juneau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Male and female teacup yorkie for free (Dec '12) Mar 19 sterling 8
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan '17 recall Mayor Davi... 1
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis... Jan '17 willy 1
News Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13) Dec '16 glassdame 2
Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald...... Nov '16 TRUMppy 1
Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 13
News Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Sneaky Pete 2
See all Juneau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Juneau Forum Now

Juneau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Juneau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Juneau, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,363 • Total comments across all topics: 280,369,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC