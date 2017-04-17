Juneau High School and College Students Celebrate Completion of a House
Students from the University of Alaska Southeast and the Juneau-Douglas High School are having an open house to celebrate the completion of Lena Loop House 2 at 16200 Lena Loop Road. The open house will be on April 21 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. The House Build Project is a four-way partnership with the city of Juneau, the Juneau School District, the Juneau Housing Trust, and UAS to build affordable housing while training students in residential construction.
