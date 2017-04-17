Juneau High School and College Students Celebrate Completion of a House

Students from the University of Alaska Southeast and the Juneau-Douglas High School are having an open house to celebrate the completion of Lena Loop House 2 at 16200 Lena Loop Road. The open house will be on April 21 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. The House Build Project is a four-way partnership with the city of Juneau, the Juneau School District, the Juneau Housing Trust, and UAS to build affordable housing while training students in residential construction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMO.