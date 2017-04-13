Juneau city manager proposes shuttering history museum
Fresh snow covers the ground surrounding the Juneau-Douglas City Museum in Juneau on November 25, 2016. The museum could be one public facility on the chopping block for City and Borough of Juneau.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Comments
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Male and female teacup yorkie for free (Dec '12)
|Mar 19
|sterling
|8
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis...
|Jan '17
|willy
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|1
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC