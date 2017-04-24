Juneau Assembly clarifies legal quirk of hunting in Mendenhall Wetlands
A legal quirk that had criminalized hunting waterfowl at the Mendenhall Wetlands State Game Refuge on private parcels was removed Monday by the Juneau Assembly. Assemblyman Jesse Kiehl argued that the ordinance clarifies that hunting with a shotgun would be allowed unless the landowner objects.
