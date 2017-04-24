Juneau Assembly clarifies legal quirk...

Juneau Assembly clarifies legal quirk of hunting in Mendenhall Wetlands

11 hrs ago Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

A legal quirk that had criminalized hunting waterfowl at the Mendenhall Wetlands State Game Refuge on private parcels was removed Monday by the Juneau Assembly. Assemblyman Jesse Kiehl argued that the ordinance clarifies that hunting with a shotgun would be allowed unless the landowner objects.

Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.

Juneau, AK

