Juneau Afternoon - 7-10-17

Click here for tickets! 360 North and the Alaska Robotics Gallery present a nerdy comedy concert for all ages, featuring local musicians and nationally renowned visiting artists! Join us 360 North and the Alaska Robotics Gallery present a nerdy comedy concert for all ages, featuring local musicians and nationally renowned visiting artists! Join us @360 on Saturday afternoon, April 22nd, for laughs and songs with The Doubleclicks , Molly Lewis , Seth Boyer , and Juneau's own Marian Call and Fysh. There'll even be live drawing during the show by visiting comic illustrators attending the Alaska Robotics MiniCon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.