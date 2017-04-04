Juneau Afternoon - 4-4-17

Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton hosts. We'll get an update on library activities; We'll find out about the Hospice and Home Care Fun Run; We'll get details on First Friday at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum; We'll learn about the Amalga Distillery and talk with guitar-maker George Gress; And Cynthia McFeeters will update us on what's happening with the Juneau Community Charter School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.