Juneau Afternoon - 4-10-17

Ben Huff and Bride Seifert will highlight the Friends of the Alaska State Library Archives and Museum's Behind the Scenes Gala; At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6, it's Alaska News Nightly, Telling Tales at 7, New Letters On the Air at 7:30, followed at 8 by Selected Shorts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.