Juneau Afternoon - 17-18-17

We'll get a preview of the Tuesday Marie Drake Planetarium Presentation by Rosemary Walling on Finding another Earth, Tuesday, April 18th - 7 p.m. And Barbara Jo Maier will be here to highlight The Thunder Mountain High School's Spring Musical - Beauty & the Beast. At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6, it's Alaska News Nightly, Telling Tales at 7, New Letters On the Air at 7:30, followed at 8 by Selected Shorts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.