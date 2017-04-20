Gun buyer wounded by accidental discharge in downtown Juneau

Juneau police were seeking criminal charges after an accidental shooting during a late-night gun deal left the buyer wounded by the weapon he hoped to purchase. Officers were called to the downtown Wharf Building near Egan Drive and Main Street just after 11:15 p.m. Monday in response to a report of "a loud 'bang' and a male lying on the floor screaming," police said in a statement.

