Guest Commentary: Rep. Gara: Oil Industry pays real taxes, not - mythical' ones
Alaska Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott, left, shares a laugh with state Rep. Les Gara, D-Anchorage, in the House Chamber before the annual State of the State address on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016, in Juneau.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.
Comments
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Male and female teacup yorkie for free (Dec '12)
|Mar 19
|sterling
|8
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis...
|Jan '17
|willy
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|1
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC