Git Hayetsk uses dance to revise indigenous history

Git Hayetsk dancers perform their chief's headdress dance honoring Smgyigyet and SigidmhanaI 'aI x on March 25 at University of Alaska Southeast in Juneau. If you're a longtime resident of Southeast Alaska, you may have heard the story of the founding of Metlakatla, a community in the Annette Islands Reserve, Alaska's only reservation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.