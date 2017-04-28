Gardentalk - Starting seeds indoors and hardening sprouts
Master Gardener Ed Buyarski encourages local gardeners to start their cucumber and zucchini plants in this week's edition of Gardentalk. The popular gourd and squash should be started indoors now before they are planted outdoors in about two to three weeks.
