Fish Factor: Legislation takes on - graying of the fleet'

Numerous studies over the past decade have highlighted Alaska's "graying of the fleet" , and the lack of opportunities for younger people to launch a career in commercial fishing. State data show that between 1975 and 2014, more than 2,300 limited entry permits migrated away from Alaska's rural fishing communities to non-residents.

