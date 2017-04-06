Essential Air Service has friends in US Senate
Alaska is a big beneficiary of the Essential Air Service program, but Alaska's congressional delegation isn't the only one urging that the federal subsidy continue. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., said at a hearing Thursday he was 'floored' to learn President Trump is proposing to eliminate funding for the program, which he said is vital for rural communities.
