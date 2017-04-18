During handgun sale, 19-year-old woun...

During handgun sale, 19-year-old wounded in apparent accidental shooting

What allegedly began as a late night handgun sale ended with a 19-year-old suffering a gunshot wound in downtown Juneau. The two men, whom police did not identify, were examining the loaded weapon when it went off, the statement said.

