During handgun sale, 19-year-old wounded in apparent accidental shooting
What allegedly began as a late night handgun sale ended with a 19-year-old suffering a gunshot wound in downtown Juneau. The two men, whom police did not identify, were examining the loaded weapon when it went off, the statement said.
