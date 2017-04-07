Dunleavy quits Senate Majority caucus
Sen. Cathy Giessel, R-Anchorage, and Senate State Affairs Committee Chair Sen. Mike Dunleavy, R-Wasilla, listen to Dunleavy's staff Gina Ritacco at the Capitol on Jan. 24, 2017, as she introduces Dunleavy's bills, SB1 and SB2, to repay Alaskans $1300 from last year's Permanent Fund dividend. Dunleavy quit the Senate Majority caucus on Thursday, April 6, 2017, before voting against the operating budget.
