Dunleavy quits Senate Majority caucus

Sen. Cathy Giessel, R-Anchorage, and Senate State Affairs Committee Chair Sen. Mike Dunleavy, R-Wasilla, listen to Dunleavy's staff Gina Ritacco at the Capitol on Jan. 24, 2017, as she introduces Dunleavy's bills, SB1 and SB2, to repay Alaskans $1300 from last year's Permanent Fund dividend. Dunleavy quit the Senate Majority caucus on Thursday, April 6, 2017, before voting against the operating budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.