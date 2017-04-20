Council holds worksession on legislative issues
As of April 20 the first session of the 30th Alaska Legislature enters its 93rd day. While in Juneau the House and Senate seem to be headed toward tense negotiations over key bills, including a state income tax, the Homer City Council continued work sessions to keep tabs on the Legislature.
