Concern for seniors as pioneer homes caught in budget battle

Residents and staff at the Palmer and Juneau pioneer homes, the state-run senior-care facilities, have been put on notice that a budget battle in the Alaska legislature is threatening to displace them. The budget is far from complete, and some legislators say the governor and state officials are passing blame for the cuts and resorting to scaring the elderly to get their way.

