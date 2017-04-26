Boosters of Juneau's city museum dig in over proposed cuts
Facing a nearly $2 million revenue shortfall , the City and Borough of Juneau will have to make some difficult decisions. The Juneau-Douglas City Museum is included on a list of proposed cuts, but what would happen to the tens of thousands of items in its collection? The city museum has about 85,000 items in its collection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Add your comments below
