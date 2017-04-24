Anchorage, Mat-Su education leaders decry Senate's proposed cuts

Anchorage School District Superintendent Deena Bishop and educators from the Mat-Su School District and University of Alaska Anchorage called on the Senate to support public education in the state during a joint press conference in the ASD headquarters on Monday. School officials with Alaska's two largest school districts and the University of Alaska Anchorage on Monday rebuked the Senate majority's proposed education cuts in a news conference in Anchorage.

