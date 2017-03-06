Young leaders help shape Arctic policy at Model Arctic Council
Total of 63 students from 13 countries participated at Model Arctic Council 2016 in Fairbanks. At the Model Arctic Council, tomorrow's Arctic leaders are already having an impact with helping shape today's Arctic policy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Comments
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis...
|Jan '17
|willy
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|1
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|Does my one vote count? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Daniel Boone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC