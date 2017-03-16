With budget mired in amendments, Alaska House majority cuts off debate
The fight over the Alaska House budget, which had been lurching into paralysis, culminated Thursday in an extraordinary decision by the new majority to cut off debate and get the measure moving again. The vote, initiated by House Rules Committee chair Gabrielle LeDoux, R-Anchorage, gave members another 24 hours to consider a towering pile of amendments offered primarily by the Republican minority but also by LeDoux's majority coalition, which is mostly Democrats, plus a few Republicans and independents.
