With budget mired in amendments, Alas...

With budget mired in amendments, Alaska House majority cuts off debate

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

The fight over the Alaska House budget, which had been lurching into paralysis, culminated Thursday in an extraordinary decision by the new majority to cut off debate and get the measure moving again. The vote, initiated by House Rules Committee chair Gabrielle LeDoux, R-Anchorage, gave members another 24 hours to consider a towering pile of amendments offered primarily by the Republican minority but also by LeDoux's majority coalition, which is mostly Democrats, plus a few Republicans and independents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Juneau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan '17 recall Mayor Davi... 1
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis... Jan '17 willy 1
News Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13) Dec '16 glassdame 2
Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald...... Nov '16 TRUMppy 1
Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 13
News Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Sneaky Pete 2
Does my one vote count? (Aug '16) Aug '16 Daniel Boone 1
See all Juneau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Juneau Forum Now

Juneau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Juneau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Juneau, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,829 • Total comments across all topics: 279,625,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC