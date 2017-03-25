Winner chosen in - You know you're an...

Winner chosen in - You know you're an Alaskan when' contest

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Peninsula Clarion

Hedy-Jo Huss has been trying to put her finger on what makes the quintessential Alaskan since she moved to the area. The results are in and a winner has been chosen for her contest in which she asked participants to enter the prompt, "You know you're an Alaskan ifa " Jane Hill, a resident of Roseburg, Oregon who lived in Juneau for more than 40 years has been selected as the winner for her submission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Juneau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Male and female teacup yorkie for free (Dec '12) Sun sterling 8
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan '17 recall Mayor Davi... 1
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis... Jan '17 willy 1
News Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13) Dec '16 glassdame 2
Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald...... Nov '16 TRUMppy 1
Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 13
News Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Sneaky Pete 2
See all Juneau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Juneau Forum Now

Juneau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Juneau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Juneau, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,225 • Total comments across all topics: 279,728,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC