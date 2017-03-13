'We're just out': Bergmann tenants turn to Salvation Army
Closing the Bergmann Hotel left some of its tenants homeless and now they're wondering what they'll do next. The Glory Hole soup kitchen is the only short-term shelter open to men, women and children in Juneau.
