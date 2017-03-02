Tug grounds in Sumner Strait; five rescued uninjured
In this video provided by Coast Guard Air Station Sitka, an Air Station MH-60T Jayhawk crew rescues five crew members from a barge attached to the tug Ocean Eagle after it ran aground on the Mariposa Reef on the south side of Strait Island in Sumner Strait, Alaska, March 2, 2017. The five evacuated the tug and transferred to the barge.
