The front of the Alaska Capitol in Juneau on January 19, 2017.
In 1995, more than 32,000 Alaskans signed a petition to put a campaign finance reform initiative on the ballot. One reason we don't have clear rules in Alaska on this today is because the initiative never made it to the ballot.
