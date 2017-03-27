The changing horizon

The changing horizon

12 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

With firsthand accounts and photographs of climate change's effects, David Thoreson aims to make what still seems theoretical to some people a reality. His book "Over the Horizon" gives a visual account through photographs and journal entries over years of of his travels into the Northwest Passage and the changes that have taken place in the Arctic.

