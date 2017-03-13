The Alaska Capitol in Juneau, photographed on January 16, 2017.
The Alaska Legislature's watchdog over the state's executive-branch agencies will step down this year, with term limits capping her time on the job at 15 years. The Legislature is recruiting a replacement for Linda Lord-Jenkins, the state's ombudsman , with a selection committee co-chaired by Sen. Anna MacKinnon, R-Eagle River, and Rep. Sam Kito III, D-Juneau.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis...
|Jan '17
|willy
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|1
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|Does my one vote count? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Daniel Boone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC