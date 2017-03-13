The Alaska Capitol in Juneau, photographed on January 16, 2017.

The Alaska Legislature's watchdog over the state's executive-branch agencies will step down this year, with term limits capping her time on the job at 15 years. The Legislature is recruiting a replacement for Linda Lord-Jenkins, the state's ombudsman , with a selection committee co-chaired by Sen. Anna MacKinnon, R-Eagle River, and Rep. Sam Kito III, D-Juneau.

