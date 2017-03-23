The Alaska Capitol in Juneau, photographed on January 16, 2017.

A state-federal showdown over official identification appears increasingly likely to cause problems for Alaskans, whose driver's licenses could be rejected by airport security as soon as January without legislative action this year. Alaska has an exemption from enforcement of the federal Real ID Act through June 6. After that, Alaskans' driver's licenses won't be enough to access military bases and other federal facilities - with the same restrictions kicking in at airports Jan. 18. Gov. Bill Walker this week has been pushing lawmakers to advance his bill bringing the state in line with Real ID's standards.

