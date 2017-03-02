Senate budget cuts would mean thouand...

Senate budget cuts would mean thouands of job losses, but where are the details?

23 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

The Alaska Senate insists it wants to cut $750 million from the state budget over the next three years, but its members have failed to give the public a clue about the consequences. What they won't say is that cutting the state budget to that degree would mean the elimination of 10,000 jobs or more.

