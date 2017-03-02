Senate budget cuts would mean thouands of job losses, but where are the details?
The Alaska Senate insists it wants to cut $750 million from the state budget over the next three years, but its members have failed to give the public a clue about the consequences. What they won't say is that cutting the state budget to that degree would mean the elimination of 10,000 jobs or more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis...
|Jan '17
|willy
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|1
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|Does my one vote count? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Daniel Boone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC