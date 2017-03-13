Second Juneaua s Got Talent gets electric

There's only one event in the capital city where you'll hear music from musicians as varied as Puccini to Evanescence, or performances from hip hop dancing to martial arts: Juneau's Got Talent. The second annual JGT, a fundraiser put on by and for Juneau Dance Theatre, brought in a crowd on Saturday night, March 11 at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital City Weekly.