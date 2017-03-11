School waits for building updates 2 y...

School waits for building updates 2 years after state cuts purse strings

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

Juneau School District is on a tight budget but still needs to keep up with everyday building needs at its individual schools. The district has to hold off on expensive updates because two years ago, the state stopped helping with school construction costs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Juneau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan '17 recall Mayor Davi... 1
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis... Jan '17 willy 1
News Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13) Dec '16 glassdame 2
Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald...... Nov '16 TRUMppy 1
Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 13
News Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Sneaky Pete 2
Does my one vote count? (Aug '16) Aug '16 Daniel Boone 1
See all Juneau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Juneau Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Juneau County was issued at March 13 at 5:58AM AKDT

Juneau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Juneau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Juneau, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,887 • Total comments across all topics: 279,519,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC