Petersburg residents ask tough questions on Mental Health land exchange
The Alaska Mental Health Trust owns land on the hillside south of Petersburg, near the top right of this photo. Alaska Mental Health Trust Land Office representatives faced some tough questions about a proposed land exchange between the Trust and the U.S. Forest Service in Petersburg last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Add your comments below
