Permitting process starts for Ambler

Permitting process starts for Ambler road

Yesterday Read more: Alaska Journal of Commerce

The permitting process has been initiated to build an access road to the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska where Trilogy Metals, formerly NovaCopper, has made significant discoveries but lacks access to the prospects. The Bureau of Land Management issued a Federal Register notice Feb. 28 requesting public input regarding what topics the agency should consider in drafting the environmental impact statement, or EIS, for the mining access road.

