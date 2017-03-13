PBS Stations in Trump States Would Suffer Most Under Trump's...

PBS Stations in Trump States Would Su...

"For those stations, if this funding is eliminated, it would be an existential crisis," says PBS president and CEO Paula Kerger The local PBS stations that would be hardest hit by President Trump's proposed budget cuts are in states that voted for Trump. Public television receives about 15 percent of its funding from federal sources, according to PBS.

