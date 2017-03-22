New leadership at Juneau's electric u...

New leadership at Juneau's electric utility

The president of Juneau's electric utility announced on Wednesday that he's retiring after 34 years. Tim McLeod started his career at Alaska Electric Light & Power in 1983 as an engineer.

