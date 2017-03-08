Low salmon projections cancel popular Southeast spring king derby
Last year's Spring King Salmon Derby in Juneau ran for all of May. This year's was canceled because of projected poor salmon returns. The Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska has organized the Spring King Salmon Derby for two decades.
