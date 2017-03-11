Looking back: March 11, 2017

Looking back: March 11, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

March 11, 2007 - JUNEAU - Shooting to save $150 million in operating expenses across the state, Gov. Sarah Palin cut $30,000 from her budget proposal for maintenance and operation of the public spring in Fox.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Juneau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan '17 recall Mayor Davi... 1
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis... Jan '17 willy 1
News Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13) Dec '16 glassdame 2
Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald...... Nov '16 TRUMppy 1
Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 13
News Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Sneaky Pete 2
Does my one vote count? (Aug '16) Aug '16 Daniel Boone 1
See all Juneau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Juneau Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Juneau County was issued at March 11 at 6:54PM AKDT

Juneau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Juneau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Juneau, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,789 • Total comments across all topics: 279,484,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC