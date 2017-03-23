Legislature move unwarranted: Consolidation of power, resources in Southcentral bad idea for state
In case you were worried the Legislature might be making too much progress in Juneau on issues of substance such as the state budget and revenue bills, don't worry - yet another proposal to move the capital is on the table.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Male and female teacup yorkie for free (Dec '12)
|Mar 19
|sterling
|8
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis...
|Jan '17
|willy
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|1
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC