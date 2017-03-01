Lawmakers press ahead with Uber legislation
Ride-sharing company Uber left Alaska in 2015, agreeing not to return until a state law was in place that exempted the company from paying workers' compensation insurance for its drivers. Now, three state legislators are leading the effort to lay the groundwork for the company's return, including a measure moving through the House and one in the Senate .
